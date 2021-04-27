Relaxing Retirement Coach Lowers Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SCHR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.71. 343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

