Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

REMYY opened at $20.45 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.20.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

