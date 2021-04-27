Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $31.48. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 147,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.75.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter worth $2,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit