Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $31.48. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 147,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.75.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter worth $2,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

