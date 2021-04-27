Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Trading 4.7% Higher

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $59.67. 17,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 614,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.01.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,186,000 after acquiring an additional 469,755 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after buying an additional 422,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,783,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.