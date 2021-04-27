Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. Repay posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In other Repay news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $34,996,000. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $28,359,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $17,304,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 684.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 610,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. 412,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,599. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. Repay has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

