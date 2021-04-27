Request (REQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.65 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $134.83 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00066544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.60 or 0.00806854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,451.22 or 0.08096226 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

