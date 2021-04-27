Research Alliance Corp. II’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 27th (NASDAQ:RACB)

Research Alliance Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:RACB) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 27th. Research Alliance Corp. II had issued 13,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Research Alliance Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:RACB opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

Research Alliance Corp. II Company Profile

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

