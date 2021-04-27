Research Analysts Set Expectations for Safehold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Safehold in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of -0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Safehold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 49.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Safehold by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

