Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Visteon worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

VC opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -84.57 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.