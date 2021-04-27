Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of EnerSys worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 27.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

