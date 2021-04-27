Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $137,843,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 750,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 572,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 443,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.