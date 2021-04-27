Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 3,949 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

NKTR stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,115.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,344 shares of company stock worth $6,609,281. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

