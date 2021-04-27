Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,604 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUMN opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

