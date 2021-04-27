Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.11

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$43.11 and last traded at C$42.93, with a volume of 18350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCH shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.95.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$319.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 12.25%.

In related news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total value of C$113,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$227,402.40. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total value of C$1,736,139.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,153,962.04. Insiders sold 76,900 shares of company stock worth $3,223,260 over the last ninety days.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

