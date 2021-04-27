RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.7655 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

