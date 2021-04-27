RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 7th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.88 and a 52-week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$285.18 million for the quarter.

