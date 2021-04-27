Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 827,507 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $197,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Truist raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,347,246. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.