Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,585 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $224,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,090. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

