Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $388.38 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares during the period. eBay makes up 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.93% of eBay worth $388,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. The stock had a trading volume of 199,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

