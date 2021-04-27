Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,678 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $115,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 70,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.00. 1,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,690. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $670,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.