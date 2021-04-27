Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 167,145 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.52% of Garmin worth $132,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

GRMN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.80. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $142.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

