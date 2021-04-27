Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 36,188 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,513,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $182,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after buying an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.57. 688,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,075,760. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.