Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.
Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
