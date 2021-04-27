Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

