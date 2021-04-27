Rockland Trust Co. Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,644,000. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 64,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38,419.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 130,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 130,242 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.