ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of RKWBF remained flat at $$430.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.79.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

