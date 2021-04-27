Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.