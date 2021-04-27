Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 244 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $221.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

