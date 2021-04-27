Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.61-$3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.63. Roper Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $14.75-$15.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.78.

ROP stock opened at $432.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.79. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $308.17 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

