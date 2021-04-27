Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ROST traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,703. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $130.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 154.28, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 435,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,631,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 25.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

