Roth Capital Cuts Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target to $8.75

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $8.75 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SVM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of SVM opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $955.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

