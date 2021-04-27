Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCRU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 1,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 46,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

About Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

