Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

RSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

RSI stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.22.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg purchased 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after buying an additional 542,833 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $5,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

