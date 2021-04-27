Ryder System Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,640 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,312% compared to the typical volume of 68 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Ryder System by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

R stock opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.