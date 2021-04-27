Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RHP opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $86.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

