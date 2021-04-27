Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $52,573. 59.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.16% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

