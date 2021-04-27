Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €186.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €180.25 ($212.06).

EPA RI opened at €170.95 ($201.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €164.14 and a 200-day moving average of €157.22. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

