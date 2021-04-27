Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report earnings per share of ($2.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the lowest is ($2.50). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 773.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.30) to ($6.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.82) to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $68.04 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,747,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

