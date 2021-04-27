Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

SRPT stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $68.04 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

