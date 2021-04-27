Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 24,100 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $49,887.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,094.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 162,958 shares of company stock valued at $269,692. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Savara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Savara by 698.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.