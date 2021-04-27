SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.94. 13,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,210. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,969.94 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.95. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SBA Communications to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.38.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

