SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $321.00 at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $321.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBAC. Wolfe Research started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.08.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC opened at $296.78 on Monday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,978.40 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,815,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 128,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,814,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.