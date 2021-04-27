Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

