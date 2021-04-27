Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $39.08. 21,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,647. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

