Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

SCHM opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15.

