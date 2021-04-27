S&CO Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded down $18.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,308.72. 12,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,157.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,898.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,232.20 and a 52-week high of $2,341.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.