S&CO Inc. Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.72.

NYSE FRC traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $181.57. 2,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,069. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

