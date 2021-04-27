S&CO Inc. Has $2.84 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,872 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $774,794,000 after buying an additional 141,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $293,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,772,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.92. 10,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,888 shares of company stock worth $2,573,357 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

