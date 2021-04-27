S&CO Inc. Has $39.56 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,105 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,011 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 3.3% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.12% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $39,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after buying an additional 595,823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 265,326 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $150.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,416. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

