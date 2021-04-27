Scotiabank Raises Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to $41.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Exchange Income from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

Exchange Income stock remained flat at $$30.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

