Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16).

SA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. 287,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,014. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $22.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -251.86 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

